It’s official: Liverpool confirm NIKE will be new LFC kit supplier from 2020/21

Liverpool have finally confirmed the multi-year deal with Nike to supply the club's football kit and training kit from the 2020/21 season.

The US sportswear company replaces New Balance who sought to match the financial terms of the deal through the courts.

Billy Hogan, the reds' Chief Commercial Officer said:

“Our iconic kit is a key part of our history and identity. We welcome Nike into the LFC family as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner for the club, both at home and globally as we continue to expand our fanbase. “As a brand, Nike reflects our ambitions for growth, and we look forward to working with them to bring fans new and exciting products.”

The partnership will commence on the 1st June 2020.

A statement from Bert Hoyt, a Nike Vice President, read:

“Liverpool Football Club has such a proud heritage and strong identity. The partnership with Liverpool FC underscores our leadership in global football and with the club’s passionate worldwide fanbase and strong legacy of success, they have a very bright future ahead. “We look forward to partnering with them to serve players and supporters with Nike innovation and design.”

Liverpool have been with Warrior/New Balance since the summer of 2012, shortly after the change in clubs ownership.

Warrior Sports, a subsidiary of New Balance, were believed to have paid £25M a season for the rights to manufacture the kit - arriving at a time when then club sponsor Carlsberg were reducing their investment.

In early 2015 however, parent company New Balance said it was getting into the football club market and effectively took over all of Warrior Sports contracts.

Nike's new deal is understood to be based more on extending reach and visibility worldwide - something the club believed that New Balance couldn't offer.

Liverpool have won the European Cup, UEFA Super Cup, World Club Championship and look well positioned to go on and win a Premier League title wearing New Balance kits. Nike will have a tough act to follow.