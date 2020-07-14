Klopp delivers Salah praise ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool travel to Arsenal on Wednesday night with three games remaining of this title-winning season.

Arsenal lost their North London derby at the weekend and will be hoping to land a blow on to Klopp's team - the reds have scored 13 goals past Arsenal in the last 3 games. After a 3-1 league win at Anfield back in August - a much younger Liverpool side came back from 4-2 down to draw 5-5, and then win 5-4 on penalties, in the League Cup.

If selected, Mo Salah would be making his 150th appearance for the reds since his arrival from Roma. His arrival having a huge impact on Liverpool's fortunes, with two European Cup finals and two powerful Premier League campaigns.

Jurgen Klopp was effusive in his praise for the talented Egyptian:

First and foremost, that means he played 50 games a year, each season, 50 games, and still counting. Unbelievable, that’s a big number. Obviously he was lucky and we were lucky that he could play all these games because he was not injured, which is good. I was very positive in the moment when it was clear that we have him, that we signed him. I remember our talk, when we first met face to face, when we spoke. ‘What’s your favourite position?’ ‘It would be right wing, but Sadio Mane is playing there and he played a pretty good season.’ ‘Yes, he does, but he can play the other wing as well.’ That was pretty much the start. It was a good day for Liverpool [when he signed] and a very good day as well for Mo because it fits really well and that’s very important in life. You cannot change the world alone but together with the right people around you, you have a better chance to do it.

The reds boss also stressed he has been happy with the application shown by the team, despite having won the title with seven games to spare:

The most important thing in this moment is that we are really competitive because our opponents obviously play for everything; Arsenal want to qualify for Europe and we will feel that. That’s what we have to make sure. It’s good, that’s good for our development as well because making sure for ourselves we are ready in each game, even if we don’t play for ‘anything’ apart from points, which for us is the main thing – the three points – and the boys showed me that all the time. That’s why I was again really happy with the Burnley game, because of all the Burnley games I played so far with my team it was one of the better ones for sure, we just didn’t score the goals.