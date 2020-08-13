LFC Away Kit for 2020/21 is here

Liverpool and Nike have officially unveiled the much leaked new away kit for 2020-21.

The shirt design 'makes a bold statement with its vibrant teal and black' according to the club. The traditional Liverbird and official club crest are used as the source of inspiration for the kit colour.

Kit designer and manufacturer Nike say the swirling pattern on the front of the jersey takes its inspiration from Anfield’s Shankly Gates.

Scott Munson, Nike Vice President said:

'We have very distinct design filters that are fully demonstrated in the collection we’ve created for Liverpool FC. First and foremost, we set out to create a collection that celebrates the rich culture of the city of Liverpool and the club. The away kit allowed us to be bolder and more expressive in how we brought some of these cultural references to life and we’ve landed on a look and aesthetic that really reflects that.'

The new kit is available for limited pre-order including to Nike members and will be available in sports retail stores and for general online purchases from Monday 17th August 2020.