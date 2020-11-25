LFC Black Friday sale now on in online store

The pre-Christmas sales events are underway with Liverpool FC joining in on six days of Black Friday offers.

LFC have had an existing sale period on over 200 gifts and clothing items in the past few days, but a number of other products including parts of the Nike training range have now joined the sale event.

The Liverpool FC offer includes 25% off a wide range of the LFC/Nike range, free delivery on orders over £70 and up to 70% off LFC branded clothing and gifts.

> LFC Store Black Friday Deals

A queueing system will be utilised during peak periods of the online store in a similar manner to that used during the kit launches back in late summer.

A selected range of Nike clothing and training gear is included in the sale with 25% discount.

A wide range of gifts are included in the sale with between 20% and 70% discount.

The official LFC sale is available until Monday.

UK based fans can also access a similar sale on Nike's UK website which features 25% off all their in-stock LFC range of kits, training gear and clothing using the code 'SHINE2020' at the checkout.