LFC break half billion revenue barrier – £533M revenue for 2018/19 season

Liverpool FC's accounts for the 2018-19 season have seen the clubs turnover increase by £78M to a total of £533M.

The reds ended the season one point behind Man City after a thrilling title race, before being crowned European Champions in Madrid.

LFC saw increases in all three main categories of revenue - commercial, media (mainly PL/CL prize and TV money) and matchday revenue.

These latest figures are compared with (figures from the preceding season)

Total Revenue £533M (£455M - 2017/18)

- Commercial £188M (£154M) +34M

- Media £261M (£220M) + 41M

- Matchday £84M (£81M) + 3M

Liverpool signed a host of players in the summer of 2018 - including Naby Keita, Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri. Including new contract extensions for the likes of Mo Salah, the club estimate the 18/19 investment in players to be of the order of £220M.

The summer of 2019 was a much quieter affair for Liverpool and will be reflected in next years financial results.

Wage increase

The reds wage bill increased by £47M from £263M to £310M. However, compared to the increase in income this meant a wage bill percentage moving slightly from 57.8% to 58.1%.

Another year of profit

Liverpool again registered a profit - this time £42M compared to the previous years £125M which was bolstered by the sale mid-season of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona.

The reds are currently completing the upgrade of the training facilities at the Academy in Kirkby, where the first team will move to from next year, and are also advancing plans for a £60M extension to the Anfield Road end stand at the ground - with an aim of increasing capacity to around 60,000.

Andy Hughes, the clubs Chief Operating Officer, gave this statement: