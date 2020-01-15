Liverpool players recognised in collection of awards

Liverpool are enjoying another rare full week off as they prepare for the weekend visit of Man United to Anfield.

As several players continue their recovery from Christmas injuries, attention has turned to Liverpool players gaining further recognition for their exploits over the past 12 months.

Yesterday, Jordan Henderson was named as 2019 BT England Men’s Player of the Year - finishing ahead of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. The Liverpool captain earned his 50th international cap in March, and joined up with the squad in the UEFA Nations League in which England finished third.

Meanwhile, Mo Salah was celebrating being named the best footballer by Goal 25. The award recognises the most talented players from Arab countries, and Egyptian Mo was named as the pick of the bunch. He edged out Riyadh Mahrez of Man City who was runner up.

Meanwhile the UEFA.com Fans team of the year for 2019 features 5 Liverpool stars in their starting XI. The award is based on fans votes and Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane were all named in the top team.

Matthijs de Ligt prevented an all Liverpool defensive fivesome.

Frenkie de Jong, Kevin De Bruyne, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski were the other members of the all-star team.

And Liverpool as a club are in the running for the prestigious Laureus World Sport awards. The club are one of six contenders in both the Team of the Year category and also the Comeback of the Year. The turnaround against Barcelona from first to second leg nominated in that category.