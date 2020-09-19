Liverpool seal busy 24 hours as Alcantara signs and deal agreed for Jota

Liverpool have this season left their transfer deals late, after a busy 24 hours in which they completed the signing of Thiago Alcantara and agreed a fee for Diogo Jota.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder and current Spanish international landed his club's sixth European Cup earlier this summer and has been a much talked about transfer deal all summer long.

His European Cup involvement with Bayern, and then a brief period of post season holiday meant the deal would always arrive later than initially hoped.

The 29 year old signs in for the reds on a four year contract in a deal initially worth £20M. His contract with the German champions had been due to expire next season.

Almost immediately that pen was put to paper for Thiago, rumours quickly gathered that the reds were interested in a £40M deal for Wolves forward Diogo Jota. The talented 23 year old Portugese player had a fine 2018/19 season although a few injuries disrupted parts of last season for him.

He is seen as one for the future and the deal could likely involve Ki-Jana Hoever moving the other way for a fee of around £10M.

On Alcantara, Klopp said:

"Absolutely great - I'm really happy that it finally worked out and we could just do it. "I know all the people at Bayern wanted to keep him desperately. That's normal and understandable because he played an important role, in the last season as well. "He just was ready for a new challenge and he decided for us."

Alcantara could be involved in the squad for tomorrow's trip to Chelsea and is aware that he needs to settle quickly. He commented on his move:

"I must adapt to the team as fast as I can in the situation and the context that we are living right now. "Everything is more compact and we started a little bit later, but still it is football and I think we have to mix all the big things up, all the good things we have. "I will help the team in a defensive and offensive way and also in a mental aspect."

Liverpool travel to Chelsea tomorrow afternoon. Alcantara has been handed the number six shirt.