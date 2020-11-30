Liverpool submit application to extend Anfield capacity to 61,000

As the reds prepare to host their final game in front of empty stands, attention is now turning to increasing Liverpool's capacity for the future.

The club have announced that they will submit their planning application for an extension to the Anfield Road stand to Liverpool City Council this week.

After a period of consultation before this spring, the club intend to expand the stand by 7,000 seats - taking Anfield's capacity to around 61,000.

The club received around 700 response to the second consultation with the majority being positive, according to the club.

Although the application will be submitted this week, a decision is not expected for around three months from the city council.

Andy Hughes, Liverpool FC's managing director said: