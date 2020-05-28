Liverpool’s Premier League title chase to resume in weeks

The Premier League have announced that the 2019/20 season is set to continue from the 17th June 2020.

There are two 'games in hand' that will be played first Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal before the full resumption of all teams remaining 9 games from the weekend of the 19th June.

The league was suspended in the middle of March after Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus that can cause Covid-19.

Premier League players have undergone several rounds of testing so far, indicating that they have a similar level of infection as the general population. It is estimated that towards the end of March at least 2M people in the UK would have tested positive for the virus.

All of the Premier League players and staff who have so far tested positive have no symptoms and are self isolating for up to seven days.

Club owners are holding a meeting today at which they have agreed the start date, although they are still formulating the plans. Initial suggestions of playing games at neutral venues are likely to be ditched in favour of holding games at clubs own grounds.

Players began training last week, and the clubs have now agreed that contact training can get underway over the coming period.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League, with 9 games remaining. Assuming Man City win their game in hand, the reds need two victories to secure a first title in 30 years.