Treble winning LFC boss Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

Upon joining the reds in 1998, initially partnering Roy Evans, he went on to sole management and captured five major trophies ending a barren period of the late 1990's.

In 2000/01 he captured the famous cup treble in which Liverpool entered every cup competition entered - the FA, League and UEFA Cup. He added the Charity Shield and UEFA Super Cup to capture five trophies within the space of a calendar year.

He also managed Lyon, PSG and the French national team and went on to win two further titles with Lens after Liverpool before ending his managerial career at Aston Villa.

Whilst studying to become a teacher as a young man he spent part of his course at Alsop School in Walton Liverpool across 1969 and 1970. He attended Anfield for the first time in September 1969 - witnessing Bill Shankly's Liverpool win 10-0 against Dundalk.

He suffered a major heart attack whilst at Liverpool which eventually led to his early retirement from management.

Liverpool FC announced: "We are mourning the passing of our treble-winning manager, Gerard Houllier. The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard's family and many friends."

His long time assistant at Liverpool, Phil Thompson, added:

"Absolutely devastated and heartbroken at the sad news of the passing of Gerard. My mate, my colleague, my boss."

Absolutely devastated and heartbroken at the sad news of the passing of Gerard.

My mate, my colleague, my boss.

One of the greatest moments of my life was when we come together in 1998.

Just to be in his company was an absolute treat.

So loyal, so passionate and extremely fierce. — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) 14 December 2020

Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got @LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss. 💔 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) 14 December 2020