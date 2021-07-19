Anfield to welcome back 40,000 fans for two Spanish friendlies

Anfield will host two pre-season friendlies on Sunday 8th August and Monday 9th August in front of the biggest crowds at the stadium for almost 18 months.

Athletico Bilbao will face the reds on Sunday afternoon, before a match against CA Osasuna on the Monday evening.

Osasuna was the team that 1980's LFC player Michael Robinson departed for - the player who forged a succesful career in the Spanish sports media died in April last year at the age of just 61.

2021/22 LFC Fixture List

The games are not just important for the reds to get some matchtime under their belts prior to the start of the Premier League - but they will also give the stadium staff much needed preparation ahead of the return of full capacity crowds from mid August.

Tickets will go on sale from Wednesday 21st July.

The reds are currently enjoying pre-season training in Austria, although many of the Copa America and Euro 2020 players are still away on holiday.