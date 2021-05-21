LFC to work closer with fans – plans to create a new supporters board

Liverpool announce plans to create a Supporters Board.

Following the general anger at proposals for an uncompetitive European Super League last month, Liverpool have announced they have come to an agreement with LFC fan group, Spirit of Shankly.

The reds have for a number of years had fan forums, with fan representatives holding meetings about various aspects of the football club.

However, Liverpool now intend to allow a member of a new 'Supporters board' to attend board meetings when the topics include items that could directly impact supporters.

A new Supporters board will be set up, by Spirit of Shankly, and will hold regular meetings.

The chairman of this supporters board will then be able to act as a representative at some meetings of the LFC executive.

Liverpool FC intend to keep the existing fan forums to provide quicker feedback to the club but will streamline the groups. The club said:

The existing fan forums structure will remain in place but will be reshaped into three main working groups to cover ticketing, matchday experience and ED&I. This will ensure operational issues and projects continue to be discussed by club officials and supporters.

The new Supporters Board is expected to be in place before the start of next season.

The Supporters Board will be launched ahead of the new season and will be made up of a group of supporters that represent the club’s diverse fanbase. The Official Liverpool Supporters Trust (Spirit of Shankly) will be responsible for running the Supporters Board and will be liaising with its affiliate groups and the wider supporter base in order to ensure such representation is achieved. The Supporters Board will hold regular meetings with the club and the chair will be invited to attend LFC’s main board meetings when fan-facing strategic matters arise.

Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool FC, have agreed that they will meet any costs arising from the failed attempt to join the European Super League, and they will not use funds from the club for this purpose.