Liverpool loan Ozan Kabak and sign Ben Davies as Matip’s season is ended

Joel Matip's injury against Tottenham last week proved to be the straw that finally broke the camel's back and forced Liverpool's owners to dive in late to the transfer market.

A combination of Fabinho, Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips and the occasional appearances from Matip had been a sticking plaster on a gaping defensive wound - the reds enduring a difficult January that saw them dumped out of the FA Cup and surrender their position at the top of the Premier League.

Fabinho's muscle injury and then Matip's season ending ligament damage all occured within a 24 hour period last midweek and there could be no alternative but for Michael Edwards to make a move in the market.

The reds opted for 25 year old Ben Davies from Championship side Preston North End. He arrives for a paltry £500,000 on a long term deal.

"The opportunity that is in front of me is incredible. I'd be silly to not make the most of it and learn off the players."

Despite having never been to Anfield in his life (until tonight at least) he said he had to grasp the opportunity it presented.

And later in the day the reds made a loan move for Ozan Kabak - the 20 year old Turkish defender at Schalke. Whilst this season has not been a remarkable one so far for the German side, they have big debts from the coronavirus pandemic - and Liverpool signed him with a £1M loan fee and the option of an £18M purchase which they can activate in June.

Davies has been handed the number 28 shirt, and assuming Kabak's deal passes Premier League appeal he will wear the number 19. Sepp van den Berg moved to Preston on loan for the rest of the season.

Takumi Minamino - a signing from last January - could be heading to Southampton on loan for the rest of the season. Southampton had submitted a deal sheet to the Premier League just before the 11pm deadline.