Liverpool release 21/22 home kit

Liverpool, in partnership with Nike, have unveiled their new 2021/22 home kit.

LFC's new home kit will be worn by the players for the final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The kit is bright red, which the club is inspired by the 1964 change by Bill Shankly to an all-red strip. There have been darker red hues to the kits in some of the more recent years.

Pinstripes across the kit and collars and sleeves are in 'bright crimson'.

Nike and Liverpool have highlighted that environmentally, this is Liverpool's most sustainable kit produced. Official player shirts and replica shirts are made using 100% recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

The home kit and new training range go on pre-order from today with delivery and availability in stores on the 3rd June 2021.

LFC members get 10% off their orders, as do key workers via Blue Light and Network.

Everybody who pre-orders will also receive a £10 gift voucher to spend in future at the LFC Store.

