Liverpool return to pre-season training and organise friendlies

Liverpool's players have begun their return to pre-season training in the beautiful surroundings of mid-summer Austria.

Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane and Kostas Tsimikas were amongst the players involved on the opening day of pre-season.

Players will return to pre-season training in phases, principally due to various levels of involvement in the European Championships but also Liverpool's Brazilian contingent from the Copa America. Alisson, Firmino, Fabinho and Henderson all finishing runners up in their respected continental competitions after pretty limited involvement on the pitch.

The reds will play two brief 30 minute games against FC Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday July 20th behind closed doors.

However, they will then face Bundesliga sides Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin in front of fans, on the evenings of Friday 23rd July and Thursday 29th July.

Liverpool's Premier League campaign gets underway a fortnight later than this - allowing time for UK based friendly games to be organised at the beginning of August.