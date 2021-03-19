Liverpool to face Real Madrid as last 8 and semi-final draw made

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the Quarter Final of this season's UEFA Champions League.

The reds will face the Madrid side for the first time since the 2018 Champions League final - which Madrid won 3-1.

Klopp's side captured the European Cup the following season in the final in Madrid, and last season were knocked out of the competition by Real's local rivals, Atletico.

The winner of the tie will face the winners of the Porto/Chelsea clash in the semi-final.

Quarter-final draw

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

FC Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Semi-final draw

Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid or Liverpool v FC Porto or Chelsea

Record v Madrid / P6 W3 L3

Liverpool and Real Madrid have met 6 times in competitive football. Both sides have won a European Cup against each other - Madrid in 2018 and Liverpool in 1981.

Liverpool lost both group stage games in 2014/15 - some of the final games of Brendan Rodgers tenure who famously didn't play Steven Gerrard at the Bernabeu.

In 2009/10 Rafa Benitez's side famously dumped Madrid out at the knockout stage - winning 1-0 at the Bernabeu before hammering a 4-0 win at Anfield.

The Quarter Final fixtures are expected to be played a week apart in the the first two weeks of April. Liverpool travel to Madrid for the first leg, before the Anfield second leg.