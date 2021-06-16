Liverpool travel to Norwich for opener – Premier League 21/22 fixtures released

Liverpool will take on the winners of the Championship, Norwich City, at Carrow Road for the opening game of the new 2021/22 season.

The reds opened the season against Norwich on the way to winning the Premier League in 2019/20. That game was played at Anfield with the reds running out 4-1 winners.

LFC 2021/22 Fixture List

The reds will face last season's fourth placed side, and current European Champions Chelsea, at Anfield at the end of August. The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge is due to be played on New Years Day 2022.

Brentford will be the reds opponents at the end of September - a first clash between the two teams since an FA Cup 6th round game in 1989. Liverpool's 4-0 win in that game sent them to the semi-finals and that fateful day at Hillsborough.

The reds will complete the season, on the 22nd May, at Anfield when they welcome Wolves.

The opening game of the season is the weekend of August 14th.

August

14 – Norwich City (A)

21 – Burnley (H)

28 – Chelsea (H)

September

11 – Leeds United (A)

18 – Crystal Palace (H)

25 – Brentford (A)

October

2 – Manchester City (H)

16 – Watford (A)

23 – Manchester United (A)

30 – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

November

6 – West Ham United (A)

20 – Arsenal (H)

27 – Southampton (H)

30 – Everton (A)

December

4 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

11 – Aston Villa (H)

15 – Newcastle United (H)

18 – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

26 – Leeds United (H)

​28 – Leicester City (A)

January

1 – Chelsea (A)

15 – Brentford (H)

22 – Crystal Palace (A)

February

9 – Leicester City (H)

12 – Burnley (A)

19 – Norwich City (H)

26 – Arsenal (A)

March

5 – West Ham United (H)

12 – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

19 – Manchester United (H)

April

2 – Watford (H)

9 – Manchester City (A)

16 – Aston Villa (A)

23 – Everton (H)

30 – Newcastle United (A)

May

7 – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

15 – Southampton (A)

22 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)