New LFC Away Kit 2021/22 released as Nike apply retro touch

Liverpool have unveiled their brand new away kit for the upcoming 2021/22 season, with the design harking back to the late 1990's ecru coloured shirt.

Nike describe the colour as stone with teal piping - a nod it says to the industry of Liverpool and iconic buildings on the Liverpool waterfront.

Promotional shots for the new kit feature new signing Ibrahima Konate, who has been handed the number 5 shirt vacated by Gini Wijnaldum.

The reds have also unveiled some new training items in their away collection.

The kit can be pre-ordered from today with delivery next Thursday (15th July). A £10 gift voucher will be given to all who pre-order the shirt or kids kits.

Order online