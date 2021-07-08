New LFC Away Kit 2021/22 released as Nike apply retro touch

Liverpool have unveiled their brand new away kit for the upcoming 2021/22 season, with the design harking back to the late 1990's ecru coloured shirt.

Nike describe the colour as stone with teal piping - a nod it says to the industry of Liverpool and iconic buildings on the Liverpool waterfront.

New LFC Away Kit 2021-22 from Nike

Promotional shots for the new kit feature new signing Ibrahima Konate, who has been handed the number 5 shirt vacated by Gini Wijnaldum.

Konate gets number 5 shirt at Liverpool

The reds have also unveiled some new training items in their away collection.

The kit can be pre-ordered from today with delivery next Thursday (15th July).  A £10 gift voucher will be given to all who pre-order the shirt or kids kits.

  2. WHAT’S with Nike do they have a problem with the color RED
    Cream shirt with Red collar and Liver bird RED IS OK. BUT NOT GREEN and ORANGE NOT HAPPY WITH NIKE DESIGNS

