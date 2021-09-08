New LFC third kit for 2021/22 is revealed

Liverpool have unveiled the brand new LFC third kit for the 2021/22 season with a return to the famous yellow away kits of the 1970's and 1980's.

The new Nike kit also has a red check pattern on the collar and sleeves - a nod to the famous flags raised on the Kop and which were on display for the reds famous first European Cup victory in 1977.

The kit will be available in physical stores from the 21st September but can be ordered online from today. Orders before the 26th September will also receive a £10 voucher to use in the online store.

This completes the kit line up for the upcoming season.

Liverpool's away kit has already proven popular, with adult versions selling out and with limited supply of the third kit it is also expected to prove popular.

The shirt features the 96 emblem on the back, but this will be updated in time for next season to pay tribute to the 97th victim, Andrew Devine, who passed away recently.

Alisson Becker will wear the black and grey goalkeeper kit.

Kit launch is today and delivery will begin within the next two weeks.

You can order your kit online today