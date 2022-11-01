LFC v Napoli: Konate back for final Champions League group game

Liverpool face Napoli in the final group A game. Both teams have already qualified for the next stage and it is Napoli who currently lead the group after a perfect 5 wins from 5.

The reds would need to win by a minimum of three goals to qualify as group winners. If Napoli score an away goal the reds will have to score four more than the Italians.

Although those scorelines, on recent form, look a bit of a stretch - there is the small amount of UEFA prize money. A draw earns the club just under £850,000 while a match win bags the club £2.2M.

Liverpool have brought Ibrahima Konate back, whilst Tsimikas replaces Robertson in the line up. Milner is in midfield replacing Elliott and Curtis Jones is up front, in for Darwin Nunez.

Jurgen Klopp is taking charge of his 400th game as Liverpool manager, whilst Van Dijk is making his 200th appearance for the reds.

Here's how the reds line up for tonight's game.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Gomez, Elliott, Ramsay, Robertson, Nunez, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips.

Napoli XI: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Kim Min-Jae, Olivera, Ndombele, Lobotka, Anguissa, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.