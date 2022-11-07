Liverpool handed Real Madrid European clash

Liverpool have been handed the tricky draw facing defending European Champions Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.
The reds had limited options in the draw, due to the fact the other three English sides had won their groups.
The tie will be a repeat of the Champions League final last year which Madrid won 1-0.
The first leg at Anfield will take place in February with the second leg, at the Bernabeu, set for the start of March - dates are yet to be confirmed.
Madrid have beaten Liverpool in two European Cup finals in the past five seasons, and knocked the reds out of the Quarter Final stage during the pandemic affected 2020/21 season.
The full Champions League last 16 draw is
RB Leipzig v Manchester City
Club Bruges v Benfica
Liverpool v Real Madrid
AC Milan v Tottenham
Frankfurt v Napoli
Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea
Inter Milan v Porto
Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich