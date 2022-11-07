Liverpool handed Real Madrid European clash

Liverpool have been handed the tricky draw facing defending European Champions Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The reds had limited options in the draw, due to the fact the other three English sides had won their groups.

The tie will be a repeat of the Champions League final last year which Madrid won 1-0.

The first leg at Anfield will take place in February with the second leg, at the Bernabeu, set for the start of March - dates are yet to be confirmed.

Madrid have beaten Liverpool in two European Cup finals in the past five seasons, and knocked the reds out of the Quarter Final stage during the pandemic affected 2020/21 season.

The full Champions League last 16 draw is

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Bruges v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan v Tottenham

Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v Porto

Paris St-Germain v Bayern Munich