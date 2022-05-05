Liverpool’s official 2022/23 home kit is here – LFC go ‘bold, no-nonsense’

Liverpool have unveiled their 2022/23 home kit which they describe as a 'bold, no-nonsense' strip.

The new LFC kit, manufactured by Nike, will be frozen at last season's prices and pre-orders are being taken from today. Delivery will commence in just two weeks time - on the 19th May 2022.

The accents and stripes of previous seasons are nearly all gone with LFC describing it as:

Inspired by the attitude of ‘Scouse solidarity’, the bold, no-nonsense design reflects the mentality of its people, a mentality that makes Liverpool unique.

The eternal flames at the nape of the neck, in honour of those who lost their lives at Hillsborough, has been updated to 97 - marking the sad event of Andrew Devine passing away in 2021.

The new strip is available in two formats - the match-worn style shirt (formerly called 'Elite') and the Stadium shirt which is the replica for most fans. Both kits are manufactured with 100% recycled plastic polyester - a process from Nike to move towards net zero using recycled plastic bottles to make their new fabric.

For cup competitions or as a personal choice, Liverpool have also introduced a new option for your name and numbering lettering style on the back of the shirt.

The kit is available for pre-order here from today.

Order online