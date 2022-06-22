Official: Sadio Mane completes transfer from Liverpool to Bayern

Heavily trailed for some weeks, Sadio Mane has completed his move to Bayern Munich.

The Liverpool forward made 269 appearances and scored 120 goals in his 6 years at the club.

He was the third Jurgen Klopp signing when he arrived in June 2016 and went on to help the club return to the Champions League but also collect all six trophies available to an English club.

The 30 year old had a year left on his Liverpool contract, but has decided to try his luck in the Bundesliga and Bayern have given the player a three year contract. The transfer fee is indicated as £27.5M with a potential £7.5M in add-ons, effectively the same price Liverpool paid to Southampton for 24 year old Sadio.

Sadio Mane was keen to appear on good terms as he left with a prepared interview with Liverpool FC. He stressed his move is motivated by a personal challenge.

"An unbelievable time at Liverpool, we won a lot. Like I always say, my life is always [about a] challenge and when it came I said to the club that I want to leave, I want to go somewhere else to see a new challenge. It is not anything else, it is just a challenge because for me I want to always be challenging myself to get better and better.

Jurgen Klopp also offered his opinion on the transfer, which he called a big moment:

“One of Liverpool’s greatest ever players is leaving and we must acknowledge how significant this is. “He leaves with our gratitude and our love. He leaves with his status among the greats guaranteed. And, yes, he leaves in a moment where he is one of the best players in world football. “But we must not dwell on what we now lose, instead celebrate what we were privileged to have. “The goals he scored, the trophies he won; a legend, for sure, but also a modern-day Liverpool icon.

We wish Sadio all the best... until he faces Liverpool of course!