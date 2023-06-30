LFC launch new green and white Away Kit for 2023-24

Liverpool continue the theme of updating retro kits with their away kit for 2023-24 season.

While the home kit released in May was based on the original 1970's kits - the new Nike green and white quartered kit is based on the 1995/96 away kit, sported by the likes of Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler.

It has a more modern 'digital twist' than the 95/96 kit and is expected to once again prove popular as casual wear for supporters.

The away shirt is paired with black shorts and white socks with a black and green trim.

Liverpool have also unveiled their goalkeeper shirt for next season which will be worn with both home and away kits - it is a patterned black shirt.

The kit will be delivered from the 7th July and the reds will debut it during a pre-season game in Singapore against Leicester.

You can pre-order the shirt online now.