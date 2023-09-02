Ryan Gravenberch signing completes Liverpool’s summer 23/24 ins

Liverpool have completed the £34M signing of Ryan Gravevenberch on the final day of the English transfer window.

Although there are the possibilities of further outs, that completes the reds attempt at a summer rebuild of the midfield.

With 3 confirmed midfield departures, and then two further unexpected deals with Henderson and Fabinho leaving - the reds had to bring in four new midfielders across the summer. Alexis Mac Allister, then Dominic Szoboszlai - before the season began.

Wataru Endo and now the 21 year old Dutchman from Bayern Munich complete the midfield transformation.

Gravenberch was brought in by Munich from Ajax, but had fallen out of favour with new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Klopp had been tracking the player for a couple of seasons, but the youngster still has some polishing before becoming the final product the reds perhaps need. Jurgen believes he can be transformed into a box to box midfielder, and while relatively tidy on the ball - the German will need to use all his coaching techniques to mould him into the player he wants when off the ball.

Ryan will wear the number 38 shirt at Anfield.

Speaking after his signing he said:

My strengths? I think I'm a good dribbler, I'm a technical player. Also a box-to-box player. I also have a good shot. If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top. So that's why (I signed). I'm happy to be here, very excited to start and I'll see you soon, guys.

Gravenberch is unlikely to be involved against Aston Villa but will be in attendance at Anfield.