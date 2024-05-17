Thiago and Joel Matip to leave Liverpool at the end of the season

Amongst all the departures from Anfield this weekend on the coaching side it is also the end of the road for two senior players.

Both Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are out of contract at the end of the season and their injury ravaged seasons have resulted in no new contract offer.

Thiago's four seasons at Anfield yielded just 98 appearances and six goals.

Joel Matip has been a constant during Klopp's tenure and made 201 appearances in his eight seasons since arriving on a free transfer. He has helped the reds to seven trophies in that time, and has scored 11 times - impressive for a centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp had this to say about Joel:

“In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joel Matip. I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him “A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being – we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction. “Joel’s qualities as a player are there for all to see and as a club we have benefited from them since the first moment that he joined. I don’t think he has had too many headlines over the years but he has only ever been a very famous figure within our group. “I have said before that if there was one person who wouldn’t care if he was underrated it would be Joel, but the truth is we could not have rated him more highly. Not only has he set the standards for himself, he has set them for others and this is one of the main reasons why his time here has been so successful.”

It will be an emotional farewell at Anfield on Sunday with the departing players and coaches. Liverpool have confirmed they will be wearing their new home kit for the game.