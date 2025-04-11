DEAL DONE: Mo Salah signs new LFC contract until 2027

Liverpool FC have today confirmed the completion of contract talks with Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. At times, publicly at least, contract negotiations have been fraught - but the reds player has now signed a two year extension which will ensure his Liverpool career reaches the 10 year mark.

In 394 appearances, Salah has 243 goals and 109 assists.

Salah himself appeared thrilled with the outcome.

"Of course I'm very excited - we have a great team now. "Before we also had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. "I have played eight years here, hopefully it's going to be 10. I'm enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I have had the best years of my career here."

Arne Slot expresses his delight and continued to praise the Egyptian, not just as a footballer but as a person.

"For the fans, it's a relief. I don't think it's a surprise for you that I knew a bit better how his contract situation went over the course of the whole season. "Maybe for the fans, it was a pleasant surprise. But I knew for a bit longer that things were heading in the right direction. "It's also a big compliment to [sporting director] Richard [Hughes] that he has achieved to extend Salah, who is such a great player and as a free agent, can go to any club in the world he wants to. But he has stayed at our club and that's also a compliment to Richard."

The 'stellar' Egyptian King

Mohamed Salah's arrival at Liverpool FC in the summer of 2017 marked the beginning of a transformative era for both player and club. Signed from AS Roma, there was initial scepticism about whether Salah could make a lasting impact in the Premier League following a less-than-stellar stint at Chelsea. However, he quickly silenced doubters by scoring 32 league goals in his debut season — a record for a 38-game Premier League campaign. His blistering pace, deadly left foot, and incredible positioning made him an instant fan favorite and earned him the PFA Player of the Year award.

Salah became a cornerstone of Jürgen Klopp’s high-pressing, attacking system, forming a lethal front three with Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino. His consistent goal-scoring played a critical role in Liverpool’s Champions League triumph in 2019, where he scored the opening goal in the final against Tottenham. That same season, Salah shared the Premier League Golden Boot and helped Liverpool achieve a club-record 97 points in the league, narrowly finishing second to Manchester City.

The 2019–20 season saw Salah continue his stellar form, contributing heavily as Liverpool finally clinched their first league title in 30 years. His ability to perform in decisive moments — whether through goals, assists, or relentless work rate — made him indispensable. He maintained double-digit goal tallies each season, a testament to his consistency and fitness, while also stepping up as a leader within the squad.

Beyond the silverware and statistics, Salah's impact has extended off the pitch as well. He has become a global icon, especially in the Arab world, and a symbol of pride for millions. His humility, charitable efforts, and unwavering professionalism have cemented his legacy not just as a Liverpool legend, but as one of the most influential footballers of his generation. With hundreds of goals and multiple major trophies to his name, Salah's time at Anfield has been nothing short of extraordinary.