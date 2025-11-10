Reds well beaten: Man City 3-0 LFC

Liverpool had the opportunity to end this little spell of ineptitude in second place, but they go into the international break in 8th after a poor performance at Man City.

City who have had problems of their own cemented their place as Arsenal's serious challengers for this season's title as they comprehensively defeated Arne Slot's side and put to an end what had been a good week for the reds.

Liverpool beat an in-form Aston Villa before beating an in-form Real Madrid at the beginning of the week but this game was a step too far for a team that have been struggling over the past six weeks (or longer depending on what your opinion is).

Slot elected to play an unchanged side from the week but Wirtz was once again bullied off the ball too many times. Clearly he is undergoing a long integration into the team and his young age means he will have the opportunity to develop further but there is no doubt that Luis Diaz replaced by Wirtz on that left wing is currently hampering the reds.

The normally reliable midfield three were also anaemic and the referee did not help twice in the first half.

A soft penalty was awarded to City in the early stages which thankfully Mamardashvili managed to keep out from Haaland, but the big Viking got his goal moments later.

The reds thought they had equalised with a fine header from Virgil van Dijk but VAR intervened, harshly, to rule the goal out saying that Andy Robertson was interfering with play. It was a cruel intervention as City then scored their second in the seven extra minutes of added time and the contest was effectively over.

Cody Gakpo, off the bench, should have reignited Liverpool's fire but he missed from six yards out and Jeremy Doku scored a fine third goal after turning the tanker that is Ibrahima Konate inside out.

The rain poured down and Slot has big problems. The recruitment hasn't gone well for a side who were crowned champions last season and he is going to have to go back to the drawing board.

There is no question that the reds have had a difficult six or so weeks of opposition - there have been no games that were certainties. However up until Christmas the fixture list is, dare we say it, looking kinder.

It is crucial that the reds come back from the international break firing on all cylinders otherwise this might turn into much more than a failed title defence.

MOTM: Mamardashvilli for the penalty save.

VIDEO LOWLIGHTS: City 3-0 LFC