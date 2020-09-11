Klopp aims for intensity as reds prepare for opening game v Leeds

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's players are back in their rhythm after a condensed summer break and summer pre-season.

It is a little over six weeks since the reds lifted the Premier League title at the end of a disrupted campaign in which they finished 18 points clear.

As results turned out, the reds had technically secured the title way back before the public health crisis forced the players to take a break from March to June.

Klopp however is happy with the fitness levels amongst the squad - the reds only had a few short weeks off between lifting the title and returning to their training camp in Austria.

"The (covid) break we had was not a break because it was very intense mentally then we played a lot of games in a short period then we have a short break and then came back. So we are now pretty much in our normal rhythm. "Winning the league is the best problem you can have. Everybody wants to become champions. We will face incredibly strong teams so it's all about us, how can we put these intense performances on the pitch again and again and again?"

Liverpool welcome Championship winners Leeds in the game of the opening weekend at 5:30pm at Anfield. Klopp handed out warm praise to the upcoming opponents.

"It's not the most expansive style where they will open up, they are well drilled and the way they defend is exceptional - pretty much man-marking plus one. "They'll face challenges because in the Premier League some different animals are around than in the Championship. But they will do well in the Premier League. It suits them more than the Championship and now they can show their full potential. "If we are not ready for intensity then we have a problem. Because they will be ready. They are always ready.

In a reference to the spygate event last season involving Leeds, Klopp insisted that there had been no suspicious people seen lurking around Melwood in recent days.

Klopp refused to disclose whether Rhian Brewster would head out on loan and he was tight lipped when asked about Gini Wijnaldum and Thiago Alcantara.

Specifically on Wijnaldum he said:

“We're absolutely fine about the future as far as we are involved in that. I cannot speak about the future in a few years but it is all fine. Between me, Gini and the club, it is completely fine apart from anything to announce to you. But that’s your problem.”

Liverpool's attempt to defend the Premier League crown begins tomorrow evening.