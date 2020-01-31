Klopp demands outstanding atmosphere as reds face re-emerging Southampton

The reds return to Anfield after three away games, with a home Premier League tie against a resurgent Southampton side.

Ralph Hasenhüttl, has done a good job with the South coast side after their shock 9-0 defeat to Leicester earlier this season, with former red Danny Ings providing plenty of goals in their quest to ensure Premier League safety.

Jürgen Klopp was speaking ahead of the game and gave a quick response to any talk about further movement on this transfer deadline day.

'The plan is always to do the jobs in the summer so you don't have to be busy in the winter transfer window' - Klopp

It was a straight no to any incoming players, and a 'no, not that I know about' when it came to potential exits. Xherdan Shaqiri has been the most senior player linked with a potential move away, but the reds are riding high in the Premier League and will not be in favour of sanctioning any major departures in the middle of the season.

The reds solitary signing remains that New Years Day capture of Takumi Minamino for just over £7M.

It has been suggested that Mo Salah may represent Egypt in the Olympics this summer. Klopp was asked for his opinion but insisted his advice to Mo would remain private. His demeanour however suggested he clearly thinks it is not ideal.

Klopp said he would like to have all his squad available for pre-season but highlighted that the Euro's, and the Copa America are other footballing events on this summer.

Champions League qualification almost secured

The boss insisted it was a 'good' feeling to know the club are just 2 wins away from securing automatic qualification for next years Champions League.

'Before the season that was the main target. It is the most important competition from a financial point of view for the club and opportunity for everyone.

That helps with planning and all that if you can do it early. Not last season but the one before we had to wait for the last game and then had to have a qualifier.

Ings returns, big praise for Southampton

There was plenty of praise for Danny Ings.

'Even if he is not here anymore he is still our boy kind of. We follow each step of his career and we are celebrating the goals he scores. Apart from the games against us we couldn't wish him any better. We had such an intense time here and unfortunately there wasn't enough game time here for him. The decision he made to go to Southampton, and he needed some time to get rhythm, but now he - like their whole team - is on fire. We're going to be happy to see him here again. We want him to have the best season of his life - but obviously not tomorrow.

There was praise for Saints boss Hasenhüttl.

'I know I won the Manager of the Month recently but in my mind it should have been Ralph. It was always clear how he wanted to play and now he has implemented it. It's incredible to see what he has done. Apart from maybe the top 5 teams - you do not want to face Wolves and Southampton. They now look like a pressing machine. Counter-pressing at the highest level but good football too. Analysing them was like 'Wow - that's intense' so I can say right now that tomorrow we need everyone in this stadium - they have had a week - we need an outstanding atmosphere please. That would be really nice.

Klopp was also asked about how he could improve this Liverpool squad in future transfer windows. While he admitted it is not easy - he did suggest that there is always options available for the right player to continue to progress through the youth ranks.

And the youth players will get another opportunity to shine in the replay against Shrewsbury Town next week.

Liverpool face Southampton tomorrow at 3pm.