Klopp praises Ancelotti: Always clear he would build something at Everton

Jurgen Klopp is hoping that Liverpool put behind the disappointment of the heavy defeat at Aston Villa two weeks ago as they prepare for current Premier League leaders Everton.

Many of the reds stars have been away on international duty since the day after that last game, with only a couple of days back at training before the game tomorrow lunchtime.

On Everton...

'It's really clear that they did some good business and Carlo is a sensational manager. It was always clear that if he was given the time and resources he would build something. This team looks really good. I would like to say something different but it's not possible. Some teams made some really good moves in the transfer window. Some moves that really made sense.

Klopp was asked about whether the scorelines were down to lack of concentration amongst players without fans being in the stadium.

'That looks like the issue. The crowd, the fans they sharpen your focus. But it's not the whole excuse because one team scored 7 and the other didn't (referring to the Villa game).

Team News

Klopp said team news was very positive. He said Alisson has made big steps forward but he wouldn't commit to a time-frame. Naby Keita is unavailable but all the other players returned healthy.

Paying particular attention to Thiago and Sadio Mane who recently had positive coronavirus tests he said they don't have any signs of fatigue and in the 4 or 5 days at the end of their 10 day quarantine they were already feeling ready to come back.

Klopp was asked about Liverpool and Man United's controversial plan for 'Project Big Picture'.

'It's really important that we speak about it, about the space for improvement in professional football. I'm really happy that people talk about it. I'm not particularly involved in (the discussions) but that the people involved are concerned about football in general. If you want to understand it then you can, but if you just want to knock it down you can.'

Everton v Liverpool kicks off at 12:30pm BST tomorrow.