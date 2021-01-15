Klopp on United game: Concentrating on ourselves not others

Jurgen Klopp has insisted that United's current position at the top of the table does not add any extra incentive to the game.

He says that games against Man United are big enough already.

“Winning a football game and winning against United is enough. "There’s no extra add-on in the game because they are in the situation they are. They’ve got the points, they deserve the points they have so far, and we have ours. "The season still has a long way to go so it’s not really in it that we talk now constantly about ‘if we win, we are ahead of them again”. “We don’t do that. We just try to win our football games and for this we need to perform at our highest level because United is good, they always were, and that’s it.”

Klopp also placed doubt on Joel Matip's return to action for this weekend - suggesting that the risk of playing him might not be worth it for this particular game.

The reds face a very heavy fixture period following the United game with a tough set of Premier League games, an FA Cup trip to Old Trafford all leading in to the return of the Champions League.

Klopp was also informed that the game v United would be his 200th Premier League game as reds boss, and his 100th at Anfield in the league. He has lost just four of his first 99 Anfield league games.

'It sounds like it's an OK record. But who cares about this record if we don't win the next one. And that's our life. We have to carry on and get better and that's what we try. 'In fact it feels like I had much more games! All okay, but nothing to really think about.'

Naby Keita will also be unavailable as he continues a slow recovery back to fitness.

Liverpool welcome Man United to Anfield on Sunday at 4:30pm.