Klopp expects season to ‘go to the wire’

Liverpool have fumbled in their post Christmas games.

The Champions squandered four points in two draws played out against West Brom at Anfield and Newcastle away. Poor results that have been exposed further with both opponents losing their following games.

Now the reds travel to Southampton - the most difficult game arguably of all there. The Saints were fifth before this latest round of fixtures got underway - tonight's game the final Premier League game before English football turns towards domestic cup competitions.

Manchester United, through another dubious penalty, drew level on points with Liverpool earlier this weekend and a comprehensive win for Man City over Chelsea has enabled them to keep pressure up on the reds.

Whilst the reds still have several key players out injured - the slow return of Thiago Alcantara should boost the managers options as he travels to the south coast.

The reds remain without van Dijk, Gomez, Jota, Matip, Keita and Tsimikas.

Klopp was asked about the differences between the reds cantering to the title last season, and the increased competition this time around:

“Last season was very tough for us as well. It was not as though we thought, ‘Oh my god this is easy’. “It was really tough and this year is tough again. “I am not surprised it is that close. We have our situation and all the other clubs have their situation. Our season is so far so good. Not more, not less. “We try to be ready for each game. Now Southampton will ask for different things. Then Aston Villa, then Man Utd. “This season is a tough one for the supporters. If you are a neutral you will love it, I am pretty sure, because it will go to the wire probably.

Kick off tonight is at 8pm at St Mary's.