LIVERPOOL REACH EUROPEAN CUP FINAL: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool (2-5)

Liverpool reached their 10th European Cup final, and their third in a remarkable five seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

The reds, leading 2-0 from the first leg, melted in the rain of Spain in the first half - ceding their two goal lead as Villarreal struck twice to level the tie.

But the reds came out in the second half to blow Villarreal away with three goals.

This remarkable period in the clubs history looked to be suffering a dent in the first half but the reds have now reached a peak of sorts - they will play all 63 games this season - the maximum available after winning the League Cup and now reaching the finals of both the European Cup and FA Cup.

The pitch in Spain resembled a paddling pool at times in the first half and Liverpool could not have got off to a worse start than conceding in the opening three minutes.

But that's the Liverpool way!

A dismal first half performance saw an unrecognisable Liverpool team and Villarreal levelled the tie with a a goal just before half time, coming from one of their worst divers.

But one change at half time, Diaz for Jota, and perhaps a robust half time teamtalk changed things dramatically.

Liverpool tested their keeper much more in the second half and remembered he failed the examinations.

Fabinho started the fightback, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane made it conclusive.

Liverpool ended a 37 year wait for an away win in a European semi-final. Another hoodoo broken. So often they depended on an Anfield second leg - but not tonight. They showed their class and remarkably we are here, in May, with the possibility of securing four trophies.

An incredible night for the reds, filled with nerves, before raw footballing quality eventually rose to the top.

We're going to Paris. Clear your diaries.