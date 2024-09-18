LFC make winning return to Champions League: AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

After 12 months away from Europe's premier club competition, the reds made a winning return on Arne Slot's 46th of birthday.

Milan are undoubtedly going through something of a transition themselves but they took the shock lead in the 3rd minute when Pulisic took advantage of a very slow start from the reds to light up the San Siro.

Starting line up: Alisson, van Dijk, Tsimikas, Konaté, Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Jota, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai , Salah

Slot had made two changes - Tsimikas and Gakpo replacing Robertson and Luis Diaz. (Slot indicated after the game that he had wanted to start with Gakpo at the weekend but the rigours of international duty had left his match fitness a little short).

The reds quickly grew back into the game though and that opening goal was going to be the only serious test of Alisson in the rest of the half.

Essentially Liverpool found themselves ahead from two set-pieces.

A Trent free kick near the goalline was crossed in and Konate ended his two and half year goal drought to level the scores.

Near the end of the first half captain van Dijk nodded in from a delicious Tsimikas corner.

Mo Salah should have had at least two - both a right and left-footed shot hitting the woodwork.

The second half and it was more LFC domination - Gravenberch and Gakpo two stand out performers in what was an overall good team performance. It was Gakpo who did all the work for Liverpool's third - allowing Szoboszlai to throw his body at it and claim the third goal.

There was very little danger for the rest of the game - Federico Chiesa came on for the briefest of cameos at the very end.

Three points on the board in the away game against a side from Pot 2 is a good start to this new format Champions League.

Now attention turns back to the Premier League where Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways at the weekend.

MOTM: Cody Gakpo

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool (CL 2024/25 - Matchday 1)