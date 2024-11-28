Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid: Reds end 15 year wait

Liverpool ended a 15 year run, across 8 matches, without a win against Real Madrid with a comprehensive victory at Anfield.

The win maintains Liverpool as the only team in the 36 team Champions League with a 100% record. The reds have essentially qualified for the next stage and with a five point gap to 8th place, and just 3 games remaining they look well on course to secure qualification to the last 16. This means they will miss the knockout game played amongst the sides finishing 9th to 28th.

It was Arne Slot's 19th match in charge of Liverpool FC, and Carlo Ancelotti's 19th game managing against LFC but it was the Dutch manager who saw his side in complete control.

Darwin Nunez was a constant thorn in Madrid's side during the first half - perhaps unlucky not to get a few goals and even a penalty in a pulsating first half.

His early shot was cleared off the line by youngster Asencio and had a tussle with him on the quarter hour mark that saw the Uruguayan pushed to the ground.

The French referee made strange decisions all night, expected when facing Real Madrid, but it was Liverpool who eventually made their dominance count with a early second half goal. Jones was involved, Bradley laid the ball on a plate and Mac Allister dispatched.

Conor Bradley, standing in once more for Trent Alexander-Arnold was sublime. A well executed tackle on Kylian Mbappe in the first half had the crowd on their feet. He is no understudy.

Eventually Madrid would get their first shot on target. A penalty conceded once more by Andy Robertson. But Kelleher is used to these high pressure situations and dived correctly to deny the French superstar.

At the other end Ferland Mendy tripped Mo Salah in the box. But the Egyptian, with his family watching on, scuffed the shot and his attempt at power saw the ball hit the outside of the post. Courtouis had gone the wrong way as well!

Substitute Cody Gakpo settled the game with another important goal from off the bench - he rose highest from a Robertson corner to head neatly into the net.

A great night that essentially secures Liverpool's qualification and places Real Madrid in a bit of trouble half way down the league table.

The only worry - concerns over slight knocks/injuries sustained by both Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate which will be assessed over the next 24 hours.

'Top of the Leagues' the Anfield crowd chanted at the end - and they still will be at the weekend.

With Man City arriving for a crunch League clash the only question will be - how big will Liverpool's lead be?

MOTM: Conor Bradley

Video Highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Real Madrid