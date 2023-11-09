Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool: Reds remain top after VAR rules out equaliser

Liverpool remain top of Group E in the Europa League despite a narrow defeat away at French side Toulouse.

Jurgen Klopp made nine changes in total to his starting XI, but finished the game with many key players sent on to the pitch when they had a late goal controversially ruled out by VAR.

Changed Liverpool team

After winning their first three games in this competition, it looks obvious that qualification is a mere formality. There was the potential to complete it in this game but the nine changes, with Joe Gomez as captain, were in retrospect perhaps too much.

Luis Diaz was back in the starting XI, about an hour after news had been announced that his father had been freed. Great news, but perhaps his mind was understandably elsewhere today. He did not have a good game.

Toulouse are considered the second favourites for this group so on paper this was always going to be the toughest fixture of the six.

While Liverpool enjoyed a 5-1 win at home against this side, it was Toulouse who looked more determined for a memorable result for their fans.

Despite pretty much one way traffic from Liverpool in the first half hour it was Toulouse who got the game's opening goal. Wataru Endo was yellow carded and was withdrawn at half time to perhaps save him from getting a second.

But it was Toulouse who started the better in the second half and Dallinga added to Donnum's first half strike.

Liverpool's pressure and crossing eventually forced a goal when Casseres turned his back to mark Salah when a cross came in, and the ball squeezed past his own keeper when it bounced in off his shoulder. 2-1.

But Toulouse responded well and after Kelleher pushed the ball straight back at their substitute Magri he slotted it to restore the French side's two goal lead.

As the game wound down, the reds upped their intensity and Diogo Jota scored in the 89th minute.

In the final minute of injury time, 90+7', Jarell Quansah thought he had scored his first goal for the club to make it 3-3.

After a long check for offsides and the like, the ref pointed to the spot to give the goal, before inexplicably running over to the monitor where he was shown a still photograph from about 8 passes before the goal.

A ball had rebounded off Alexis Mac Allister's chest and touched his arm. He decided to disallow the goal.

It was a complete homer decision by the ref.

It makes Liverpool's job of qualifying top that little bit trickier but qualification is still likely to be assured with a game to spare when the reds welcome LASK to Anfield at the end of this month.

Group E table after Matchday 4

Remaining matches

Liverpool v LASK

Toulouse v Union SG

Union SG v Liverpool

LASK v Toulouse