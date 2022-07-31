Liverpool 3-1 Man City: Nunez helps capture Community Shield

Liverpool secured the Community Shield with a 3-1 victory over Man City at Leicester's King Power Stadium.

It was billed as the meeting between both sides' new forwards - Haaland and Darwin Nunez. However, Nunez began the game on the bench.

It was a bright competitive game between the two sides who will be aware that the real stuff doesn't start until next weekend.

However, Liverpool looked lively - Mo Salah in particular in the first half a constant menace for Joao Cancelo.

Trent Alexander-Arnold got the reds into a deserved lead when he curled in a shot that took a slight deflection off Nathan Ake.

Third choice LFC keeper Adrian did well to repel a couple of chances for the men in blue, Kevin de Bruyne a key man once more for the Citizens.

Nunez replaced Firmino and had a one on one chance stopped by Ederson before City sub Julian Alvarez levelled the game with 20 minutes left. He reacted quickest when Phil Foden's shot was stopped but not saved to poke the ball in.

But Nunez impact turned the game back towards the reds. Nunez' header striking Ruben Dias arm and Salah converting the penalty.

In the fourth minute of injury time Nunez made sure when he headed in an Andy Robertson headed pass to send the travelling Liverpool support into jubilation.

In the final minute Haaland had a chance from a couple of yards out but hit the crossbar ensuring that the first battle of many went the way of Darwin Nunez.

The Community Shield was actually the only trophy that had eluded Jurgen Klopp in his time at Liverpool. Not any more.