Lincoln 2-7 Liverpool: Reds squad powers through to next round

Liverpool, somewhat expectedly, progressed to the next round of the League Cup with a comprehensive win over League One Lincoln City at an empty Sincil Bank.

Whilst fans were elsewhere in Europe, sadly in England fans are still refused entry in what would have been a wonderful night for the Imps' fans.

Liverpool selected a second XI filled with youth and senior squad players. Rhys Williams, 19 years old, made his competitive debut alongside Virgil van Dijk at centre-back.

Kostas Tsimikas made his first competitive appearance since his summer move to the reds, whilst Diogo Jota came on for a second half cameo following his transfer earlier this week.

The game turned into a goal fest - an increasing feature of empty football stadiums.

There was 9 minutes on the board when the lesser spotted Xherdan Shaqiri drilled his free kick into the net. A wonderful talent available to the reds who is just on the periphery of the team.

The local lad, Curtis Jones, added two goals in the first half. He is no shrinking violet and both his goals were taken with some significant aplomb - although one managed to take a fortunate deflection.

Takumi Minamino continued his goalscoring form throughout the game too. He added two goals to his 2020/21 account.

Divock Origi's involvement in team goals was also eventually rewarded when he fired in the seventh of the night for the reds in the final minute.

Although Minamino had scored seconds into the second half, Lincoln did manage to grab two goals to enjoy on the night which will certainly give them hope as they aim to build on their otherwise excellent start to the season.

Lack of fans may reduce the potential for giant-killings this season, but for Liverpool fans it was an enjoyable watch seeing the depth of talent at the club. Diogo Jota had moments, but he clearly has plenty of time to be ingrained into this title winning machine.

Next up in this competition - Arsenal at home in the cup. Those games are usually quiet.