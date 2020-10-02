Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Gunners progress after penalty shoot-out

Liverpool met Arsenal for the second time in a week and for the second consecutive season in the League Cup 4th Round at Anfield.

Last season's cup clash saw a remarkable 5-5 scoreline before the reds edged ahead on penalties.

There were exactly 10 goals missing by comparison in this cup tie.

Liverpool selected just Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah from the team that beat Arsenal in the Premier Leagu on Monday night. Diogo Jota made his first start for Liverpool, building on his two previous substitute appearances.

However, the game never really ignited, and with the scores still locked at 0-0, Jurgen Klopp removed all three of Virgil, Mo and Diogo, signifying his intention that his focus was already more on Sunday's Premier League game.

No extra time was involved in this behind closed doors game, so it went straight to penalties.

Liverpool opened the shoot-out with James Milner netting. Liverpool looked to have pulled ahead when Mohamed Elneny saw his penalty stopped by Adrian, but the very next penalty saw Divock Origi send a similarly weak penalty at Bernd Leno.

With the scores at 4-4 it entered sudden death and Harry Wilson was denied by Leno, leaving Joe Willock with the opportunity to win the tie, which he did with a shot that just sneaked under Adrian's outstretched body.

Arsenal go through to the last eight and Liverpool dust themselves down for the second shoot-out defeat to Arsenal in the past six weeks.

Xherdan Shaqiri's lack of involvement suggest that he is likely to move clubs before the transfer window closes early next week.

Speaking after the game Klopp was philosophical about the result: