Liverpool 3-3 Leicester [5-4 pens]: Reds reach semi finals

Liverpool, heavily changed in personnel, completed a sensational comeback at Anfield against a well rested Leicester City to power into the League Cup semi finals.

Klopp was forced into a heavy rotation of his team, with Billy Koumetio getting his first start at centre-back and the likes of Connor Bradley and Tyler Morton named in the starting XI.

Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Koumetio, Tsimikas, Morton, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Williams, Minamino, Firmino Subs: Pitaluga, Gordon, Quansah, Woltman, Konaté, Milner, Keïta, Jota, Beck

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were not even in the matchday squad as the Liverpool manager turned his attention to the two post Christmas games.

It was a different story for Leicester who had had 10 days away for 'covid reasons' but could welcome a number of injured players back in what was essentially a Premier League match line up.

Within 13 minutes Vardy had struck twice to give the Foxes a 2-0 lead, although Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got one back before James Maddison helped ensure that Leicester went into the break 3-1 up.

A long night in prospect?

Klopp brought on Konate, Milner and Jota at half time to try and add some rigidity through the spine of the Liverpool squad.

With 20 minutes remaining Jota gave the passionate crowd a lifeline when he turned Minamino's pass into the net.

Time ticked away and in the 96th minute of the game, the last minute of added time, Minamino got a deserved equaliser to send the crowd into raptures.

Penalties would be in front of the Leicester fans, who had deserted their team in the second half. Kasper Schmeichel and Caoimhin Kelleher set to face the shots.

It was the Liverpool youngster who would prove the hero when he saved the fifth and sixth penalties from Leicester. Minamino had the chance to win it with Liverpool's fifth but hit it against the bar, but Jota, taking penalty number six, made no such mistake.

The Liverpool players celebrated in front of the Leicester fans and for Brendan Rodgers, it was another disappointing night in what is proving to be a difficult third season for him.

The reds will now face Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final which is currently scheduled for a home and away leg in the first half of January. How big a part Covid and AFCON will play in all this is yet to be determined.