Arsenal 0-2 LFC: Jota double sends reds to Wembley

Diogo Jota scored a goal in each half as Liverpool overpowered Arsenal at the Emirates to secure a place in the League Cup Final.

The reds will travel to Wembley for the first domestic cup final of the season at the end of February to take on Chelsea.

After a first half that featured a men behind the ball strategy from Arsenal, the reds had much to do away in front of the Arsenal supporters. Mikel Arteta's men had secured a weekend off due to a covid case, some injuries and players away at AFCON.

But it was Liverpool who looked the most revitalised despite playing at the weekend. They were filled with energy for the entire 95 minutes in London, with both Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold supplying a number of attacks and helping limit the home side to the occasional half chance.

Jurgen Klopp brought back Kelleher into goal - the reds keeper who has played in every round of the tournament so far, and he enjoyed a relatively quiet night although dealt very well with and offered excellent distribution from the back.

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Gordon, Jota, Firmino Subs: Becker, Adrián, Gomez, Tsimikas, Morton, Konaté, Milner, Minamino, Williams

Kaide Gordon got the nod up front to start alongside Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino - and the youngster kept Kieran Tierney pegged back in his own half for most of the match.

After Lacazette's early free kick hit the woodwork, it was Liverpool who stepped their foot on the accelerator and in the 19th minute it was Jota who poked the ball past Aaron Ramsdale to give the reds the lead.

Liverpool had more chances - a Konate header amongst the best second half chances. However, Jota sealed the win when he played a delicious lob over the Arsenal keeper after a wonderful crossfield pass from Trent.

Thomas Partey, a second half substitute had already collected a quick yellow card before he made a horrendous challenge on Fabinho, It was a red card and luckily Liverpool's Brazilian managed to get back on to his feet.

All the reds players put in tremendous shifts, but obviously Klopp was asked about goalscorer Jota at the final whistle. "We scored two wonderful goals - Diogo Jota was on fire. We were completely convinced when he arrived at the club he would help us massively. "Since he is here he has made another step, he has turned into a really world-class striker. "Mentality mixed with quality is the reason we signed him. Of course he scored two goals, he is incredibly important to us, so it is that mix of his skills that is really exciting. He is in good shape as well, and long may it continue."

Jota moves on to 27 goals in 57 LFC appearances since his signing before last season.

Liverpool face Chelsea at Anfield South on the 27th February in the final.