Liverpool 3-1 Leicester: Szoboszlai smasher helps reds progress

Liverpool made it 19 competitive games unbeaten with a deserved victory over Championship side Leicester at Anfield in the League Cup.

It was the seventh consecutive victory for the reds, and their fourth straight 3-1 victory.

Continuing in the theme of this season it was once again the opponents who took the lead, another early one in this case when Kasey McAteer scored in just the third minute.

The reds had a much changed team, with the likes of Kelleher, Doak and Quansah starting. New signings Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch both played in midfield and had an assist each on the night.

There is no VAR in this competition until the semi-final stage and Liverpool were left to rue that absence early on. Tsimikas was tripped by Albrighton in the build up to their goal and after a through ball the 21 year old McAteer put the away side in the lead.

Leicester were looking for their first win at Anfield since 2000.

Alas, it wouldn't work out for them.

The reds had plenty of opportunities (including substantial claims for a penalty), Ben Doak hit the crossbar and Gakpo had a header cleared off the line. Eventually the equaliser arrived in the 48th minute.

Endo intercepted a clearance and then Gravenberch found Gakpo who turned to fire in the leveller.

Szoboszlai was introduced alongside Nunez, and the reds moved up the gears. Szo'boss' hitting a thunderbolt of a shot that rocked the crossbar as it slammed into the net. The reds back in the lead.

After the game he said it was up there with his best goals: "It was very special. I don't know if it was the best goal, I scored one of my best in the national team and also in Salzburg. But one of the best for sure."

There was little further danger and in the final minute of normal time, Diogo Jota popped up with a trademark late, cheeky, goal. He backheeled the cross from Quansah across the face of the goal. 3-1.

Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with the contributions of the Hungarian captain:

'He (Szoboszlai) is a really top guy, he is a naturally confident boy and that helps him step into the team and the dressing room but he is a super hard worker. That is important. He enjoys being here a lot and people appreciate him. Long may it continue.'

Liverpool will travel to Bournemouth in the last 16 in the week beginning the 30th October.