Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Mo Salah double to wrap up pre-Christmas points

Liverpool won their final Premier League game before Christmas thanks to two Mohammed Salah goals.

The reds will miss a round of fixtures next weekend, so a win today was crucial to exert maximal pressure on the teams chasing Liverpool for top spot.

The early kick off at Anfield, played in bright winter sunshine, was an encounter filled with chances for both sides - Watford at times made the gulf between top and bottom in the Premier League seem considerably less than it is.

In fact, Watford were arguably the better side for large periods of the first half - a half that saw both teams guilty of wasted chances.

James Milner, fresh from signing a two year contract extension, started as left back with Andy Robertson named on the bench. Xherdan Shaqiri also came into the starting XI.

After a glorious opportunity for Watford late in the first half, Watford's corner suddenly turned into a Liverpool attack when Firmino intercepted in our own half. Mane then supplied the ball to Salah who turned the defender before curling, right footed, LFC into a lead.

The second half and Liverpool, and Salah should have added further goals to their account. Milner's through ball fell perfectly to the Egyptian who simply took too many touches.

Sadio Mane did head the ball into the net for what was a brief two goal lead. But out came the VAR and the drawn on armpit lines to rule the goal out through the very narrowest of margins. Disallowed.

In the final ten minutes, the reds almost handed Watford a way back in the game.

A poor ball from Trent to van Dijk and the Dutchman slid a backpass away from the outrushing Alisson Becker. The ball fortunately squirmed wide for a Watford corner. Then from this corner, with the wind picking up, Deuelofeu curled the ball straight on to the near post.

Divock Origi came on in the final two minutes and he was involved in the reds second goal. His scuffed shot from a Mane cross, headed towards the back post. Fortunately Mo Salah's quick-thinking, and backheel sent the ball in the net. Finally 2-0.

Liverpool move on to a staggering 49 points from 51 available. Leicester and Man City both have games to play this weekend, but for now at least the gap is 11 points and 17 points.