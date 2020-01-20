Liverpool 2-0 Man Utd: Virg and Mo stretch reds lead to 16 points

Liverpool faced down Man United with a dominant 2-0 victory after having two goals chalked off.

The reds named an unchanged side from the conquerors of Mourinho's Spurs last weekend and after a competitive opening 10 minutes quickly settled into their stride.

It was an astonishing 30th victory in the past 31 Premier League games. The reds only blot in a remarkable run being that 1-1 draw at Old Trafford earlier this season.

But with Gomez and van Dijk now well into a new phase of partnership - this was the 7th consecutive clean sheet for the reds - a record stretching back almost 15 years.

Liverpool took the lead within 15 minutes. Van Dijk rising two foot higher than any United defender to power his header, from a Trent AA corner, past David De Gea.

As it happened: LFC 2-0 Utd

The reds thought they had doubled the lead minutes later after De Gea spilled the ball under pressure from van Dijk. Bobby Firmino receiving the ball and curling it beautifully past the Spanish keeper.

But the VAR team gave the benefit of the doubt to the keeper, indicating they thought De Gea had been fouled.

Gini Wijnaldum drilled in a goal later in the half but this was also ruled out - this time the linesman flag was a correct decision as the Dutch midfielder had strayed past the United defenders.

The reds had the opportunity to welcome Fabinho back on to the field in the second half - he has missed a lot of games, practically all victories, since his injury in November. Joel Matip too was back in the matchday squad for the first time since the middle of October.

Liverpool's injury concerns are beginning to ease - this must be a terrifying thought to the rest of the division who are left to fight for the secondary prizes.

In the final 10 minutes, United upper their game and threw everything they had at Liverpool. But they couldn't break through and when Alisson collected the ball from a United attack, he launched the ball past the half way line and Mo Salah was away.

Seems @Alissonbecker wants to get in on the assist competition @trentaa98. What a win!! That was for the fans!! This is Anfield!! pic.twitter.com/Fp3s2vtxzy — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) 19 January 2020

He slotted the ball past David De Gea, into the Kop net, and ripped off his shirt in celebration. Alisson had sprinted the full length of the pitch to be the first to celebrate with the Egyptian King.

With Man City and Leicester both bottling any kind of challenge, Liverpool go 16 points clear and the only debate now looks to be when, not if, Liverpool land their first title in 30 years.