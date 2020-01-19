As it happened: LFC 2-0 Man Utd

| Anfield Online
Premier League
Sunday 19 January 2020 - 4:30 pm
Anfield
Liverpool2
0Man Utd
Show Match Events
8' Matić
⚽️ van Dijk15'
25' De Gea
Oxlade-Chamberlain off, Lallana on ↔️66'
72' Shaw
74'↔️ Williams off, Greenwood on
Mane off, Origi on ↔️82'
Firmino off, Fabinho on ↔️82'
⚽️ Salah93'
Hide Match Events

England's two traditional footballing powerhouses meet at Anfield with Liverpool now holding the advantage.

Manchester United could find themselves 30 points behind the reds later today if Liverpool secure a 21st league win of the campaign.

One of Man United's main achievements this season has been the fact they are the only team so far to have taken anything out of a game against the reds, as Liverpool look to be hurtling towards a 19th title in what could be record time.

With 17 games left to go, the reds need to reach just 94 points to be guaranteed a title.  That would be 11 wins and 6 defeats from the remaining games.

But Liverpool have not lost in over a year, and will be aiming to continue that run.  For United - beating Liverpool today would be one of the pinnacle's of their season.

As it happened...

15:07 UK
Let's get ready...

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are already well in place at Anfield ahead of today's encounter....

15:17 UK

Back in October, Man Utd managed to cling on to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford. 

They are the only points Liverpool have dropped in the past 30 Premier League games (29 wins and 1 draw).

Here's the highlights again from that game.

15:31 UK
Confirmed LFC Team News

Liverpool are unchanged.

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Jones.

15:39 UK
Fabinho back in the squad

He's missed 13 games since his injury at the end of November.

However, Liverpool have been perfect in the Premier League, become World Champions, secured Champions League knockout stage and beaten Everton in the FA Cup.

Welcome back, Fab.

15:42 UK
Joel Matip returns

And a welcome back to Joel Matip too who has missed the last 21 Liverpool games.

His last involvement came in this fixture at Old Trafford in October.

15:46 UK
Man Utd team

No Marcus Rashford in their line up - although Martial starts.

De Gea, Lindelöf, Maguire, Pereira, Shaw, Fred, Matić, Williams, James, Martial, Wan-Bissaka

Subs: Romero, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Dalot, Greenwood

15:56 UK
In case you missed it from earlier...

FULL TIME: Burnley 2-1 Leicester

Hahahaha.

16:26 UK

Teams out.

16:30 UK
Underway

Let's do this.

16:38 UK

8' Matic booked.

Resultant free kick Mane heads wide.

16:45 UK
GOAL

14'  Corner for the reds. Virgil van dijk heads it in.

1-0 the mighty reds.

16:57 UK
LFC goal ruled out

26' Firmino curls it in but goal ruled out harshly by VAR for a foul by Van Dijk on De Gea.

De Gea yellow carded.

17:06 UK
LFC goal offside

36" Wijnaldum goal ruled out by the linesmans flag.

An excellent move in the build up.

17:18 UK
HALF TIME

Liverpool lead 1-0.

Two goals ruled out. One by VAR.

Reds have been dominant but more goals would be nice.

17:32 UK
Second half

The last 45 minutes are underway.

Can the reds make the points safe?

17:35 UK
Salah should score

He traps it in his feet from 8 yards.

Unlucky.

17:47 UK

60' Martial wastes a great chance.

Shame.

17:53 UK
Sub

66' Lallana on for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

17:59 UK

72' Luke Shaw booked. Tried to take Mo's shorts off.

18:07 UK

Mata and Greenwood now on for Utd.

Liverpool a little bit nervous.

Not much but a bit.

18:10 UK
Subs

82' Fabinho and Origi on.

Firmino and Mane off.

18:14 UK

Luke Shaw down.

Could be cramp, could be that he's fat.

18:20 UK
GOALLLLL

93 Salah doubles LFC lead.

It's all over.

18:23 UK
FULL TIME

Liverpool go 16 points clear. 30 wins and a draw in our last 31.

The reds are sprinting to a 19th title.



    Leave a Reply