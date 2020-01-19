As it happened: LFC 2-0 Man Utd

England's two traditional footballing powerhouses meet at Anfield with Liverpool now holding the advantage.

Manchester United could find themselves 30 points behind the reds later today if Liverpool secure a 21st league win of the campaign.

One of Man United's main achievements this season has been the fact they are the only team so far to have taken anything out of a game against the reds, as Liverpool look to be hurtling towards a 19th title in what could be record time.

With 17 games left to go, the reds need to reach just 94 points to be guaranteed a title. That would be 11 wins and 6 defeats from the remaining games.

But Liverpool have not lost in over a year, and will be aiming to continue that run. For United - beating Liverpool today would be one of the pinnacle's of their season.

As it happened...