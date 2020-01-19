As it happened: LFC 2-0 Man Utd

England's two traditional footballing powerhouses meet at Anfield with Liverpool now holding the advantage.
Manchester United could find themselves 30 points behind the reds later today if Liverpool secure a 21st league win of the campaign.
One of Man United's main achievements this season has been the fact they are the only team so far to have taken anything out of a game against the reds, as Liverpool look to be hurtling towards a 19th title in what could be record time.
With 17 games left to go, the reds need to reach just 94 points to be guaranteed a title. That would be 11 wins and 6 defeats from the remaining games.
But Liverpool have not lost in over a year, and will be aiming to continue that run. For United - beating Liverpool today would be one of the pinnacle's of their season.
As it happened...
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are already well in place at Anfield ahead of today's encounter....
Back in October, Man Utd managed to cling on to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford.
They are the only points Liverpool have dropped in the past 30 Premier League games (29 wins and 1 draw).
Here's the highlights again from that game.
Liverpool are unchanged.
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Subs: Adrian, Fabinho, Minamino, Lallana, Origi, Matip, Jones.
He's missed 13 games since his injury at the end of November.
However, Liverpool have been perfect in the Premier League, become World Champions, secured Champions League knockout stage and beaten Everton in the FA Cup.
Welcome back, Fab.
And a welcome back to Joel Matip too who has missed the last 21 Liverpool games.
His last involvement came in this fixture at Old Trafford in October.
No Marcus Rashford in their line up - although Martial starts.
De Gea, Lindelöf, Maguire, Pereira, Shaw, Fred, Matić, Williams, James, Martial, Wan-Bissaka
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Lingard, Dalot, Greenwood
FULL TIME: Burnley 2-1 Leicester
8' Matic booked.
Resultant free kick Mane heads wide.
14' Corner for the reds. Virgil van dijk heads it in.
1-0 the mighty reds.
26' Firmino curls it in but goal ruled out harshly by VAR for a foul by Van Dijk on De Gea.
De Gea yellow carded.
36" Wijnaldum goal ruled out by the linesmans flag.
An excellent move in the build up.
Liverpool lead 1-0.
Two goals ruled out. One by VAR.
Reds have been dominant but more goals would be nice.
The last 45 minutes are underway.
Can the reds make the points safe?
He traps it in his feet from 8 yards.
Unlucky.
60' Martial wastes a great chance.
Shame.
66' Lallana on for Oxlade-Chamberlain.
72' Luke Shaw booked. Tried to take Mo's shorts off.
Mata and Greenwood now on for Utd.
Liverpool a little bit nervous.
Not much but a bit.
82' Fabinho and Origi on.
Firmino and Mane off.
Luke Shaw down.
93 Salah doubles LFC lead.
It's all over.
Liverpool go 16 points clear. 30 wins and a draw in our last 31.
The reds are sprinting to a 19th title.