Leeds 0-3 Liverpool: Salah scores number 100, but Elliott injury dents celebrations

Liverpool looked closer to their imperious best with a 3-0 demolition away at the cauldron of Elland Road.

Leeds, admittedly, have started the season in shaky fashion - but the reds were fully deserving of their 3-0 win and likely should have added more as they returned to joint leaders of the Premier League.

Thiago Alcantara was chosen for his first Premier League start of the season, and Elliott also continued his first team involvement after a good performance against Chelsea two weeks ago.

The reds looked strong and athletic as they acted quickly to quieten down the Yorkshire crowd. The high press was used well and Leeds were limited in their approaches towards Alisson Becker.

LFC: Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Robertson, van Dijk, Fabinho, Alcantara, Elliott, Salah, Mane, Jota Subs: Kelleher, Konaté, Milner, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Keïta, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain

In the 20th minute, the reds gained the advantage. Joel Matip, playing in his fourth consecutive Premier League game, played a 1-2 with Mo Salah before finding Trent out on the wing. The reds right back then hit a hard accurate pass that Salah sweetly swept past Meslier. 1-0. Mo Salah's 100th Premier League goal.

Early in the second half there was a rare goal for Fabinho. From a corner his initial swipe at the ball missed, but he got a second bite of the cherry and made no mistake as he smashed it into the net.

On the hour came the injury to Harvey Elliott. Chased by substitute Struijk, the Leeds played did leave the ground and the end result was a dislocated ankle for the reds' youngster. Mo Salah covered his eyes as he saw the players foot in the wrong direction whilst the referee reached for his red card.

Medical teams did reset his ankle before the player was stretched off the pitch and into an ambulance and transferred to hospital. Later news arrived that he had been discharged from hospital in the evening but now must face surgery with the prognosis at best being a lengthy lay off.

Liverpool were firmly in control of the game in any case at this point but eventually added a third in injury time. Sadio Mane, who probably should already have had a hat-trick, finally got his goal when he turned and fired in after a short pass from Thiago.

Post-match much of the discussion, and certainly Jurgen Klopp's thoughts, were all about Harvey Elliott. On the field however, Liverpool are quietly building an efficient start to their League campaign. How will Liverpool's squad cope now with the return of midweek games? We're about to find out.