Liverpool 0-1 Burnley – Reds long unbeaten home record ends with a whimper

Liverpool's incredible unbeaten home league record stretching back to April 2017 was finally ended last night at an soulless Anfield stadium.

It was perhaps not so surprising that Burnley were the side to inflict a somewhat harsh defeat on the reds as they were the only side to avoid defeat at the LFC stadium last season.

The reds dominated the vast swathes of the game once again but decision making, and attacking ideas were a major struggle in the final third of the pitch.

Trent and Robbo appear off their game and even replacing Salah and Firmino with Origi and Oxlade-Chamberlain failed to have the impact up front.

Divock Origi did pounce on a backheader mistake by Ben Mee in the first half, but his one on one resulted in his shot curling around the keeper but on to the crossbar.

Since that 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace, Klopp's side have suffered a reverse-Scrooge effect since Christmas Day and there has been more than seven joyless hours in front of goal and no victories in five games. Three draws and two defeats in that time is barely even the form for mid-table, never mind top four or title.

As it happened: LFC 0-1 Burnley

Salah and Firmino were eventually brought on but neither could add that magical spark desired. It increasingly looks like the reds will have to hang on until Diogo Jota returns before a sense of competition emerges amongst the wasteful front three.

Burnley came with a clear plan - get every man behind the ball and hit on the counter.

Liverpool spent the game crossing, crossing and crossing but the Burnley defence, or more often than not Nick Pope, dealt with the threats. Xherdan Shaqiri in particular had a propensity for finding the touchline or the goalkeeper with his deliveries.

Burnley's goal came massively against the run of play but Ashley Barnes did well to draw the meekest of touches from Alisson after dinking the ball over the crossbar. He dispatched his penalty with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

In recent seasons, a 1-0 deficit with seven minutes to go could be more than dealt with but it never looked remotely likely last night. Liverpool, perhaps more than most, have lost their mojo without crowds inside stadium. The high intensity pressing appears lacking in 55,000 seater stadiums filled with mere dozens of people.

The reds sit six points off the top of the league at the half way stage but that points tally does not appear at the moment in any danger of reducing - if anything it looks like it will stretch further.

It will only be a matter of time before the reds wake up out of this rut but it does appear that too much damage has already been done this season.

Liverpool's three defeats are not necessarily the major problem. Our three defeats contribute less than 25% of the losses suffered by the top four - it is the seven draws that dented the reds most severely in this campaign.

Klopp will be hoping for a 10th win of the season in our 20th league game of the season next time around.