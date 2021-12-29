Reds end year with a defeat: Leicester 1-0 LFC

Liverpool ended the calendar year on a disappointing note after suffering a 1-0 defeat away at Leicester.

The foxes scored with their only shot on target in a night of frustration for the reds, who saw a rare Mo Salah penalty miss in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp had concerns about the two games in three days the reds were scheduled to play. The reds were spared that when the game against Leeds was postponed for Boxing Day but the extra two days rest didn't appear to have much desired effect.

Welcoming back Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk after a mini Covid outbreak, Liverpool just didn't look their effervescent selves.

Although they dominated play, and chances, the ruthlessness and speed of the final ball just seemed beyond their reach.

It left the reds six points behind leaders Man City who have now enjoyed a 10 game winning streak - whilst the reds have dropped five points in their last two games. Next up is a very tricky game away at Chelsea.

Schmeichel may have got nowhere near any of the penalties in the shoot out in the League Cup last week, but he stopped Salah's penalty and then the Egyptian headed the rebound onto the crossbar. Leicester scrambled it away and it set the tone for a difficult evening for the reds.

Sadio Mane also left his shooting boots at home and just on the hour mark, substitute Ademola Lookman scored what ultimately turned out to be the matchwinning goal.

Liverpool did push to get something out the game and both Jota and van Dijk failed to take some late chances in the game.

Klopp said after the game that he was 'Wowed' by the Liverpool performance, but not in his usual way. 'It just didn't look like us', he admitted and it's difficult to put a finger on why. Perhaps the Boxing Day cancellation allowed the players to perhaps enjoy Christmas Day a little more than they usually would.

The reds travel to Chelsea on Sunday evening in what is now an even more significant fixture.