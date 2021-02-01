West Ham United 1-3 Liverpool: Salah strikes twice

Liverpool ended a much brighter week with a second 3-1 win in London to move on to 40 points.

The reds were written off after a succession of poor results in January but now find themselves a point off second place after other teams dropped points this week.

Defensive injuries continue to mount but Nat Phillips and Jordan Henderson produced a solid display at the back and as the game progressed, Liverpool's forward movement looked more like the football we have seen over the previous three years.

Mo Salah added his 20th and 21st goal of the season in all competitions, becoming the fifth member of an exclusive club of Liverpool players to score more than 20 goals in four consecutive seasons.

Gordon Hodgson, Billy Liddell, Roger Hunt, Ian Rush and now Mohammed Salah. The consistent goalscoring superpowers of LFC's history.

With Sadio Mane out with a minor muscle injury, and Firmino starting on the bench - Shaqiri and Origi were brought in to partner Mo Salah.

The first half was a cagier affair. West Ham defending well at times and protecting a very impressive run of form. There were few chances of note

However the reds upped their game in a dominant second half.

As it happened: West Ham 1-3 LFC

James Milner was replaced by Curtis Jones - a substitution which involved some discussions with Klopp on the touchline. Within 30 seconds it was all cuddles between manager and vice-captain. Jones starting a move that ended with a beautiful curled effort by Salah just before the hour mark.

There was even better to come. From a West Ham corner, the reds made it 2-0 within 15 seconds.

Nat Phillips heading the corner away to Trent who played a sublime 50 yard crossfield pass to the left wing. Running on to the ball, Shaqiri pinged a inch perfect pass with his first touch. Salah displayed excellent control and dinked the ball past the onrushing Fabianski.

Firmino's arrival on to the field also had an impact as he played a neat 1-2 with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before unselfishly allowing Wijnaldum to score an easy tap-in.

There was a late consolation goal for West Ham when Craig Dawson scrambled in from a corner but it was a well deserved three points for the reds and their first back to back away wins of the season.

The reds return to Anfield for this week's pair of games with Brighton and Man City the opponents.